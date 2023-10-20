Watson (elbow) remained sidelined at practice Friday, Matt McMullen of the Chiefs' official site reports.
Watson hasn't practiced this week and seems likely to be ruled out ahead of Sunday's game against the Chargers. In his looming absence, Mecole Hardman -- who was recently re-acquired by the Chiefs -- is a candidate to be active this weekend in order to bolster the team's Week 7 WR depth.
