Watson (elbow) hasn't been ruled out for Kansas City's Week 7 game against the Chargers after an MRI revealed no structural damage, but his dislocated elbow could still keep him out for a few weeks, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports.

Watson dislocated his elbow in Thursday's 19-8 win over the Broncos. The MRI revealed positive news for the wide receiver, but Watson may still miss some game action. His participation level in practice when the Chiefs begin preparing to face the Chargers will provide clarity regarding Watson's chances of suiting up Week 7.