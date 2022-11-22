Watson recorded three receptions (on four targets) for 67 yards during Sunday's 30-27 win versus the Chargers.

Watson logged a season-high 57 offensive snaps in this contest (88 percent), which wasn't as shocking following the news that JuJu Smith-Schuster (concussion) and Mecole Hardman (abdomen) would be sidelined for the game and Kadarius Toney (hamstring) also left early and didn't return. If Toney and Smith-Schuster remain sidelined next week, Watson could be worth a look in daily fantasy and some season-long formats.