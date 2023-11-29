Watson caught 1 of 3 targets for three yards and one touchdown during Sunday's 31-17 victory against Las Vegas.

Watson scored for a second consecutive week, but it marked his only catch of the day on just three targets, so that still likely isn't enough to jump onto the fantasy radar in most formats. He did, however, draw 11 targets last week as well and has been targeted four times in the red zone in his last three games, so the veteran wideout could be worth a look in really deep formats.