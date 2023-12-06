Watson was held without a target in Sunday's 27-19 loss to the Packers.

Despite playing 60 percent of the Chiefs' offensive snaps, Sunday marked the first time that Watson was held without a target this season. Outside of deeper formats, the 27-year-old's inconsistency from week to week make him untrustworthy for fantasy purposes. Nonetheless, Watson will look to get more involved in a potential shootout, as the Chiefs host the Bills in Week 14.