Watson caught one of three targets for 31 yards in Sunday's 27-17 win over the Patriots.

Watson played on 68 percent of the Chiefs' offensive snaps Sunday, yet he was only able to make one grab in the contest. The veteran now has recorded just 22 receptions for 381 yards and two touchdowns in 13 games this season. Despite Kansas City's need to find playmakers in their passing game, Watson has not taken a step forward into a more prominent role. Instead, it's been fellow wideout Rashee Rice that has stepped up in the Chiefs' receiving corps as one of Patrick Mahomes' reliable pass catchers. Watson's next opportunity to get more involved will be a Week 16 matchup against the Raiders.