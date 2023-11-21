Watson brought in five of 11 targets for 53 yards and a touchdown in the Chiefs' 21-17 loss to the Eagles on Monday night.

Watson was the surprise leader in receiving yards and targets on the night for the Chiefs, and he rounded out his productive effort by putting the first points of the game on the board via a three-yard touchdown grab in the latter portion of the first quarter. The sixth-year veteran established new career highs in receptions (19), receiving yards (329) and targets (36) with Monday night's production, and he heads into a Week 12 divisional road matchup versus the Raiders boasting a solid 9-110-1 line in his last three contests.