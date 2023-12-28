Watson is practicing fully ahead of Sunday's game against the Bengals.
Watson caught four of his six targets for 38 yards and a touchdown in this past Monday's 20-14 loss to the Raiders and is on track to remain a key target for quarterback Patrick Mahomes in Week 17 against the Bengals. Overall, the wideout has logged a 26-419-3 receiving line in 14 games to date.
More News
-
Chiefs' Justin Watson: Sits out practice due to illness•
-
Chiefs' Justin Watson: Gets into end zone in Week 16 loss•
-
Chiefs' Justin Watson: Just one catch in win•
-
Chiefs' Justin Watson: Single grab in Week 14•
-
Chiefs' Justin Watson: Not targeted against Packers•
-
Chiefs' Justin Watson: Nabs touchdown with lone grab•