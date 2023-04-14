Kansas City re-signed Watson on a two-year contract Friday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Watson put together a career-best 15-315-2 receiving line on 34 targets across 17 regular-season appearances in 2022, his first year paired with quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Now back with the Chiefs on a two-year deal, Watson figures to reprise his role as a rotational deep threat, one that mostly limits his fantasy value to best ball formats or extremely deep leagues.
