Watson caught three of four targets in Monday's 30-24 overtime win versus the Buccaneers.
JuJu Smith-Schuster (hamstring) was inactive, meaning Watson served as the No. 3 wide receiver and recorded a 69 percent snap share. Watson has handled a consistent role in this offense, but he has yet to post more than three receptions or 45 receiving yards in a game this season.
More News
-
Chiefs' Justin Watson: Collects trio of passes in Week 8•
-
Chiefs' Justin Watson: Another quiet effort in Week 7•
-
Chiefs' Justin Watson: Blanked in Week 5•
-
Chiefs' Justin Watson: Minimal impact versus Chargers•
-
Chiefs' Justin Watson: Claims one pass against Falcons•
-
Chiefs' Justin Watson: Tallies pair of grabs in Week 2•