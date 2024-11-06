Share Video

Watson caught three of four targets in Monday's 30-24 overtime win versus the Buccaneers.

JuJu Smith-Schuster (hamstring) was inactive, meaning Watson served as the No. 3 wide receiver and recorded a 69 percent snap share. Watson has handled a consistent role in this offense, but he has yet to post more than three receptions or 45 receiving yards in a game this season.

