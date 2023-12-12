Watson gathered in his only target for 18 yards during Sunday's 20-17 loss against the Bills.
Watson has collected a combined two passes over his last three games and has hauled in more than two passes in a game just twice all season, leaving the veteran wideout off the fantasy radar in most fantasy formats. He continues to play regular snaps out wide but isn't a major factor as a receiver.
