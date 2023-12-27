Watson won't practice Wednesday due to an illness, Matt McMullen of the Chiefs' official site reports.

Watson still has plenty of time to recover from the ailment before Sunday's game against the Bengals, but it would certainly be encouraging if he's able to return to practice Thursday or Friday. He recorded his third receiving touchdown of the season in Monday's 20-14 loss to the Raiders and was targeted six times, but no Chiefs pass catchers beyond Travis Kelce and Rashee Rice profile as reliable weekly fantasy options at this stage.