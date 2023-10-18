Watson (elbow) won't practice Wednesday, but head coach Andy Reid doesn't believe the wide receiver will require a stint on injured reserve, Matt McMullen of the Chiefs' official site reports.

Reading between the lines, the fact that an IR stint was on the table suggests that Watson probably won't be available Sunday against the Chargers, though confirmation on his status likely won't come until the release of the team's final Week 7 injury report Friday. Watson injured his left elbow in last Thursday's 19-8 win over the Broncos. The injury was originally thought to be a dislocation but is now being described as a contusion.