Watson (elbow) won't practice Wednesday, but head coach Andy Reid doesn't believe the wide receiver will require a stint on injured reserve, Matt McMullen of the Chiefs' official site reports.
Reading between the lines, the fact that an IR stint was on the table suggests that Watson probably won't be available Sunday against the Chargers, though confirmation on his status likely won't come until the release of the team's final Week 7 injury report Friday. Watson injured his left elbow in last Thursday's 19-8 win over the Broncos. The injury was originally thought to be a dislocation but is now being described as a contusion.
More News
-
Chiefs' Justin Watson: MRI shows no structural damage•
-
Chiefs' Justin Watson: Could miss time with elbow injury•
-
Chiefs' Justin Watson: Suffers elbow injury•
-
Chiefs' Justin Watson: Leads Chiefs wideouts in receiving•
-
Chiefs' Justin Watson: Leads Chiefs wideouts in snaps•
-
Chiefs' Justin Watson: Makes most of pair of catches•