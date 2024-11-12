Watson hauled in both of his targets for six yards during Sunday's 16-14 victory versus the Broncos.
Watson remains a regular in the offensive game plan, logging a team-high 52 snaps at wide receiver. That said, he's not a significant target as a receiver, finishing with no more than three catches n a game this season. The veteran wideout should continue to see regular offensive snaps but doesn't serve much purpose from a fantasy perspective.
