Watson gathered in all two targets for 26 yards during Sunday's 26-10 win against the Rams.

Watson has seen the largest uptick in his snap count over the last three weeks with Mecole Hardman (abdomen) and JuJu Smith-Schuster (concussion) either sidelined or limited, while rookie Skyy Moore has also enjoyed an increased snap count. Once Smith-Schuster is back in full, the pair could see their workloads reduced a bit, though Hardman's continued absence should open the door for additional snaps. Even so, Watson hasn't reeled in more than three passes in a game this season, so he's not on the fantasy radar in most formats.