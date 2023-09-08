Watson brought in two of four targets for 45 yards in the Chiefs' 21-20 loss to the Lions on Thursday night.

Watson checked in second in receiving yards on the night with the help of a 26-yard reception, as Patrick Mahomes spread the ball around generously in the absence of Travis Kelce (knee). The 2018 fifth-round pick of the Buccaneers put up a 15-315-2 line in his debut Chiefs campaign last season, and he's projected for a larger role to some degree in 2023. Watson's target total Thursday tied for second on the night for Kansas City, but it remains to be seen how his opportunities are affected if Kelce returns to action in a Week 2 matchup versus the Jaguars a week from Sunday.