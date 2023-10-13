Watson suffered an elbow injury during Thursday's 19-8 win over the Broncos, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
It's unclear when Watson suffered the injury, or what the exact nature of the issue may be. It's possible that he was limited throughout the game, as he was held to only one target with no receptions during the win.
