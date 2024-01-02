Watson compiled one reception (on three targets) for 41 yards during Sunday's 25-17 win over the Bengals.
Watson made his lone catch count, hauling in a 41-yard deep ball from Patrick Mahomes to cross midfield with the Chiefs trailing in the third quarter, which helped set up the Chiefs for a field goal to draw within one. Unfortunately, that was his lone impact on the game, and Watson has one or fewer grabs in six of the last seven. He's a touchdown-dependent fantasy option that doesn't carry much value in the vast majority of league formats.
