Watson failed to secure his lone target in Sunday's 41-31 win over the Buccaneers.
Watson was held without a catch on one target for the second straight week, playing just 14 of the Chiefs' 80 offensive snaps Sunday. With so many mouths to feed in Kansas City, the veteran wideout find himself as an afterthought in the offense behind fellow receivers Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Juju Smith-Schuster, Mecole Hardman and Skyy Moore. Watson should remain out of fantasy lineups when the Chiefs host the Raiders in Week 5.