Watson recorded one reception on three targets for five yards in Sunday's 38-0 loss to the Broncos.
The Chiefs rested the majority of their top skill-position players, and Watson also drew limited snaps, with his lone catch coming late in the second quarter. Watson ends the regular season with 22 receptions on 32 targets, the latter his lowest mark since 2021. He should retain a peripheral role in the offense throughout the Chiefs' postseason run.
