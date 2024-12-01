Watson reeled in one of three targets for six yards and a touchdown during Friday's 19-17 win versus the Raiders.

Watson found pay dirt for the first time this season, marking his sixth total touchdown in three seasons with the Chiefs. The grab also represented his only reception on the day, and his three targets marked just the fourth time this season he has tallied more than two. Watson should continue to log regular snaps but doesn't supply much fantasy value unless he finds the end zone on a given week.