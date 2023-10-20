Watson (elbow) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Chargers.

Coach Andy Reid said Wednesday that Watson likely won't have to go on injured reserve, but the wide receiver was never really in contention to suit up Sunday, as he failed to practice in any capacity after sustaining an elbow injury in last Thursday's 19-8 win over Denver. Watson's next chance to suit up will come in a Week 8 rematch with the Broncos.