Ross (leg) returned to practice Wednesday, Pete Sweeney of ArrowheadPride.com reports.

Ross left practice with a leg injury Tuesday, but he's already back on the field in full pads. It looks like the second-year wideout has avoided an injury scare, though if the Chiefs are feeling cautious it's possible he could be held out of Saturday's preseason game against the Cardinals. Ross is competing to earn a roster spot and a role in Kansas City's wideout room.