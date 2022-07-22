Ross (ankle) was spotted at the beginning of July in a boot and using a walking stroller, Zack Eisen of the Arrowhead report reports.

Ross was signed by the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent following the 2022 NFL Draft, and GM Brett Veach said that the wideout had been medically cleared to take the field at the beginning of May. The Clemson product was considered a candidate to be an early-round draft choice, but he was diagnosed with a congenital fusion in his spine in the spring of 2020 and was limited last year due to a stress fracture in his left foot. It's unclear if the boot is simply precautionary or if he's suffered a setback. Regardless, Ross' status for the regular season will likely become clearer when Kansas City begins training camp.