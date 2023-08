Ross (undisclosed) left Tuesday's practice early on a cart due after meeting with the medical staff, Pete Sweeney of ArrowheadPride.com reports.

Ross has logged a strong training camp as he pushes for a roster spot, so fantasy managers will need to monitor the severity of his current injury. The former Clemson star missed his rookie season due to a foot injury, but he's facing opportunity in Kansas City's wide receiver corps heading into the 2023 regular season, if healthy.