Ross was elevated from the practice squad Saturday ahead of Sunday's AFC Championship Game versus Buffalo, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

This will be Ross' first elevation since Week 10 when he failed to haul in his lone target versus Denver. The Chiefs are not dealing with any new injuries at wideout, leaving Ross as the seventh WR on the active roster heading into Sunday's game. Expect Xavier Worthy, DeAndre Hopkins and Hollywood Brown to fill out the starting group while Justin Watson and JuJu Smith-Schuster work as primary reserves.