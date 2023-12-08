Ross received a six-game suspension Friday for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy, but he'll be eligible to return to the Chiefs' facility Monday and could be available to play Week 15 versus the Patriots, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The Chiefs placed Ross on the commissioner's exempt list Oct. 27, four days after he was arrested in Shawnee, Kan. on charges of domestic battery and criminal property damage regarding an alleged incident that occurred between him and his then-girlfriend. Though the NFL didn't make a formal ruling on a suspension for the second-year receiver until Friday, he'll be credited for serving the first five games of the six-game ban while he was on the exempt list. Ross will serve the sixth and final game of the suspension Sunday against the Bills before he resumes team activities Week 15. Ross held a minimal role for the Chiefs through the team's first seven games of the season, playing double-digit snaps on offense in just five of those contests while logging a 3-34-0 receiving line on six targets.