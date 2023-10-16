Ross wasn't targeted during Thursday's 19-8 victory over the Broncos.

Ross continues to see minimal reps, finishing sixth among receivers Thursday with just 10 offensive snaps (14 percent). The Kansas City staff seems content rolling deep in the wide receiver room with constant rotations, so it seems unlikely anyone not named Travis Kelce will regularly garner enough target share to warrant a look in most fantasy formats at this point, and Ross still seems firmly near the bottom of the pecking order.