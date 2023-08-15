Ross (leg) departed Tuesday's practice early but is believed to have avoided a serious injury, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Ross thankfully many not have to miss much time due to the leg injury that required him to leave Tuesday's session on a cart, but it could well impact his status for Saturday's preseason game against Arizona. Every rep is key for Ross, who is competing to make the regular-season roster after having lost his rookie campaign due to a foot injury. His chances of earning a role in Kansas City's receiving corps will be aided the earlier he's able to get back on the field.