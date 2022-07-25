The Chiefs placed Ross (foot) on IR on Monday.
Ross recently had foot surgery and will be out for the entire 2022 season, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports. After a promising freshman season at Clemson, the 6-foot-4 wideout has battled injuries. There's still potential for Ross to become a productive NFL starter, but he'll now have to wait until at least next year to try to realize it. In the meantime, Kansas City's wideout corp is currently headed by JuJu Smith-Schuster, Mecole Hardman, Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Skyy Moore.