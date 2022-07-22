Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said Friday that Ross (foot) won't be practicing to begin training camp and will likely land on the active/PUP list, Pete Sweeney of ArrowheadPride.com reports.

Ross was signed by the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent following the 2022 NFL Draft, and GM Brett Veach said that the wideout had been medically cleared to take the field at the beginning of May. However, the Clemson product was spotted in a walking boot in early July and will remain sidelined to start training camp, which will significantly impact his chances of making the initial 53-man roster.