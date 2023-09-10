Ross reeled in their only target for six yards during Thursday's 21-20 defeat to the Lions.

Ross made some waves during training camp to secure his spot on the 53-man roster, but he didn't play many snaps in the opener. The Chiefs rotated in receivers in the opener, with seven different wideouts notching at least one target. That said, Ross played the least snaps among the group, suggesting he's far enough down on the depth chart that he's unlikely to produce a fantasy-worthy stat line on a weekly basis.