Ross, who is bouncing back from a foot injury that landed him on IR last season, has been participating in recent throwing sessions with QB Patrick Mahomes, Charles Goldman of USAToday.com reports.

Ross, who Kansas City signed as an undrafted free agent last year, spent the entire 2022 campaign on IR after undergoing surgery to repair a nagging foot injury. Now that the 23-year-old has had time to move past the issue, Ross appears poised to compete for a role in a Chiefs' wideout corps that also includes Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Kadarius Toney, Skyy Moore and Richie James. At 6-foot-4, 210- pounds, Ross brings good size to the mix, but the Clemson product will need to re-prove his health in the coming months in order to secure a roster spot ahead of the 2023 season.