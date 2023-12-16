Ross (undisclosed) is out for Sunday's game against the Patriots.

The wide receiver's six-game suspension following an arrest on charges of domestic battery and criminal property was lifted by the NFL on Monday. Chiefs Coach Andy Reid said a day later that the team would have to see where Ross is at "physically" and that it would be hard to jump back in after having been "gone that long," per Grant Flanders of Fox 4 in Kansas City. Ross has three catches for 34 yards and no touchdowns in seven games this season.