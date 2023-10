The NFL placed Ross on the commissioner's exempt list Friday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Ross's placement on the list comes after the wideout was arrested Monday for misdemeanor domestic battery and misdemeanor property damage. For as long as Ross remains on the list, he's not permitted to practice or play, according to Adam Teicher of ESPN.com. He won't be available for Sunday's game in Denver, and his absence from the team could continue for as long his legal situation remains unresolved.