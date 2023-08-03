Ross, who has had strong training camp, continues to push for a roster spot as the Chiefs' preseason opener approaches, Kevin Patra of NFL.com reports.

The report notes that Ross, who has moved past a foot injury that kept him injured reserve all of last season, has seen some first-team reps during training camp and has looked good in doing so. At this point, Kadarius Toney (who has been sidelined of late with a knee issue), Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Skyy Moore and rookie Rashee Rice profile as the Chiefs' top WR options, but if Ross continues to excel as the summer progresses, the 6-4, 210-pounder could secure a depth role in the team's passing offense to start the coming season.