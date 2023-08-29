Ross has made the Chiefs' initial 53-man roster, Nate Taylor of The Athletic reports.

Ross' roster spot is intact as the initial 53-man roster deadline approaches. Though the Chiefs will certainly make a number of further transactions, it looks like the former Clemson star has earned a role in Kansas City's wideout room to begin the regular season. Ross lost his rookie year to a foot injury, but enters Year 2 fully healthy and ready to compete for snaps with Kadarius Toney (knee), Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Skyy Moore and Rashee Rice.