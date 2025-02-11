Ross signed a reserve/future contract with the Chiefs on Tuesday, Charles Goldman of A to Z Sports reports.

Ross was unable to make the Chiefs' 53-man roster at the end of training camp, but he stuck around on the practice squad. He did not record a catch in Week 9 and 10 when he was elevated to the active roster, and he was a healthy scratch for the AFC Championship Game against the Bills. Ross will be on the Chiefs' 90-man roster when the new league year begins March 12, which will give him an opportunity to participate in OTAs, minicamp and training camp in the hopes of earning a spot on the 53-man roster for the 2025 campaign.