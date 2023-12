Ross had his six-game suspension lifted by the NFL on Monday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Ross was suspended six games and placed on the commissioner's exemption list Oct. 27 after being arrested on charges of domestic battery and criminal property. Now that he's served his suspension, he's eligible to return for Week 15 against the Patriots. Prior to his suspension, Ross split his time between offense and special teams and registered three catches on six targets for 34 yards.