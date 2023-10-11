Ross caught two of his four targets for 28 yards in Sunday's 27-20 win over the Vikings.

Ross played just six of the Chiefs' 66 offensive snaps, operating as Kansas City's No. 6 wide receiver in the contest. In his limited usage, the second-year wideout was able reel in two catches, his first since Week 1. Despite garnering buzz during training camp, Ross has not been used nearly enough to have an impact in the Chiefs' offensive attack as a part of a crowded group of pass catchers. The 23-year-old will be extremely difficult to trust for fantasy purposes barring injuries to the receiving corps in Kansas City. Ross will look to get more involved when the Chiefs host the Broncos in Week 6.