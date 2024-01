Ross (hamstring) is inactive for Saturday's wild-card game against Miami.

Ross hurt his hamstring in Week 18 against the Chargers and logged a DNP/LP/LP progression during practice this week. Despite the pair of limited sessions, he has been deemed unable to play in the opening round of the postseason. Ross isn't typically a major part of KC's passing game, but his absence may open up a few more offensive snaps for Mecole Hardman and/or Richie James.