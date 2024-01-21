Ross (hamstring) is active Sunday against Buffalo.
Ross was unable to play in the Chiefs' wild-card win over the Dolphins due to the injury, but he was able to log limited practices leading up to the divisional-round matchup with the Bills. The Clemson product will be one of the many options at receiver for Kansas City suiting up Sunday.
