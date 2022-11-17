With Mecole Hardman (abdomen) having landed on injured reserve, Toney figures to see added opportunities in the coming weeks, Charles Goldman of the USA Today reports.

Hardman isn't eligible to return to action before Week 15, so Toney should see his share of snaps in the meantime, beginning with Sunday night's game against the Chargers. In his second contest for the Chiefs since coming over in a trade with the Giants, Toney hauled in four of his five targets for 57 yards and a TD and rushed twice for 33 yards in the team's Week 10 win over the Jaguars.