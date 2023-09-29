Toney (toe) doesn't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Jets.
Toney logged a third consecutive limited practice Friday, but he did enough to avoid an injury designation heading into SNF. Toney has just 37 scrimmage yards on 11 targets and two carries through three games, so fantasy managers will likely need to see more productivity from the oft-injured receiver before they feel comfortable plugging him into lineups.
