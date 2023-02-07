Chiefs head coach Andy Reid confirmed that Toney (ankle/hamstring) practiced Monday and will likely do so again Tuesday, Matt Derrick of ChiefsDigest.com reports.

The Chiefs are holding light workouts for their two unofficial workouts to begin the week before moving on to a more intense practice session Wednesday, when the team will release its first official injury report for the second week of prep leading up to Super Bowl LVII. How Toney is listed on Wednesday's report will be more telling with regard to where he stands in his recovery from the pair of injuries to his left leg, but he already appears to be in a better spot on the health front compared to where he was at last week. The Chiefs listed Toney as a non-participant on each of the three injury reports they released last week and are tentatively tagging him as questionable for this Sunday's game against the Eagles.