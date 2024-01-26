Toney (hip) practiced in a limited fashion Thursday.

In his attempt to put an end to a five-game absence, Toney opened this week with a full session Wednesday, only to follow it up with a capped practice one day later. The development may have been related to maintenance of his lingering hip issue, but he now could be in danger of entering the weekend with a designation for Sunday's AFC Championship Game at Baltimore. Ultimately, Friday's injury report may reveal as much.