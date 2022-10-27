The Chiefs acquired Toney (hamstring) from the Giants on Thursday in exchange for a third-round compensatory pick and a 2023 sixth-round pick, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Getting on the field has been a challenge for Toney since he was selected in the first round of last year's draft, and after playing just 10 of 17 games for the Giants as a rookie, he's suited up just twice in 2022 while tending to injuries to both of his hamstrings. He hasn't practiced in any fashion since Oct. 5, but the Chiefs must have been confident enough in his health and talent to bring him aboard. With Kansas City on bye Week 8, Toney's first chance to make his team debut will come Sunday, Nov. 6 against the Titans, assuming he's moved past the hamstring issue by then. Toney could be integrated into the Chiefs' game plan slowly, but his high-end athleticism may allow him to emerge as a useful fantasy option in a high-powered Patrick Mahomes-led offense by season's end. Toney, who has a 189-yard receiving outing on his career resume, joins a Chiefs wideout group that includes JuJu Smith-Schuster, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Mecole Hardman, Skyy Moore and Justin Watson. Only Smith-Schuster and Valdes-Scantling have topped 80 receiving yards in a game this season.