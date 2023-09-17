Toney caught all five of his targets for 35 yards and rushed once for three yards in Sunday's 17-9 win over Jacksonville.

Toney played a clean game after an error-filled Week 1 performance, tying Justin Watson for second on the team in targets behind Travis Kelce's nine. Patrick Mahomes completed multiple passes to nine different targets while topping 300 passing yards. Toney has established a decent touch floor in Kansas City's balanced passing attack, but he hasn't particularly stood out in a receiving corps that also includes Watson, Skyy Moore, Rashee Rice and Marquez Valdes-Scantling. He'll look to make more of his opportunities in Week 3 against the Bears.