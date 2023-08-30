GM Brett Veach indicated Wednesday that he's hopeful Toney (knee) will be available for next Thursday's regular season opener against the Lions, James Palmer of NFL Network reports.

With Veach suggesting that Toney has a chance to be ready for Week 1, the wideout's practice participation in the coming days will be worth monitoring closely. Once Toney is fully up to speed, he's slated to play a key role in a Kansas City WR corps that also includes Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Skyy Moore, Rashee Rice, Richie James and Justin Watson.