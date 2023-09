Toney (toe) is a game-time decision for Sunday's game against the Bears, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Toney practiced in a limited capacity Friday after sitting out Wednesday and Thursday's sessions, and he's officially listed as questionable for Week 3. A pre-game workout will likely determine whether Toney is listed on Kansas City's inactive list, to be released roughly 90 minutes before Sunday's 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff.